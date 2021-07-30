Sign up
Previous
Next
122 / 365
Water Tower
This is my interpretation in watercolour of this image
https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2021-07-22
@monikozi
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
Views
12
3
Paintings
SM-A405FN
14th August 2021 8:04pm
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
August 14th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@ingrid01
Thank you, Ingrid, for allowing us to paint from your photo.
August 14th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Love the colours. This is a fabulous result
@monikozi
August 14th, 2021
