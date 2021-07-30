Previous
Water Tower by artsygang
Water Tower

This is my interpretation in watercolour of this image https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2021-07-22
@monikozi
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

🖌ArtsyGang

@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
moni kozi ace
@ingrid01 Thank you, Ingrid, for allowing us to paint from your photo.
August 14th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Love the colours. This is a fabulous result @monikozi
August 14th, 2021  
