Two teas to two-two-two by artsygang
153 / 365

Two teas to two-two-two

Ellen Crimi Trent just kills me with her Monday miniatures. https://youtu.be/zeJxGNs6_M0

The title is inspired by a former president of the country who allegedly ordered two teas in his 222 hotel room.

I shall not comment anything on the painting.
@monikozi
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

ace
@artsygang
Casablanca ace
Cool! I do love tea in a proper china cup and saucer! This made me smile and I like the colour scheme.
April 5th, 2022  
katy ace
@monikozi magnificent job! I was feeling a little guilty about painting my owl from someone else’s photo but I feel less so now after watching your tutorial. Your Teacups are spectacular. I especially like the scalloped one on the left. you have created fabulous depth with the shadowing.
April 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@monikozi I just love your teacup. Every bit as good as the tutorial.
April 5th, 2022  
