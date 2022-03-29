Sign up
153 / 365
Two teas to two-two-two
Ellen Crimi Trent just kills me with her Monday miniatures.
https://youtu.be/zeJxGNs6_M0
The title is inspired by a former president of the country who allegedly ordered two teas in his 222 hotel room.
I shall not comment anything on the painting.
@monikozi
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers...
Album
Paintings
SM-A405FN
SM-A405FN
Taken
5th April 2022 3:11pm
Public
April 5th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Cool! I do love tea in a proper china cup and saucer! This made me smile and I like the colour scheme.
April 5th, 2022
katy
ace
@monikozi
magnificent job! I was feeling a little guilty about painting my owl from someone else’s photo but I feel less so now after watching your tutorial. Your Teacups are spectacular. I especially like the scalloped one on the left. you have created fabulous depth with the shadowing.
April 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@monikozi
I just love your teacup. Every bit as good as the tutorial.
April 5th, 2022
