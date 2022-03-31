Previous
Next
Miniature flower shop by artsygang
154 / 365

Miniature flower shop

Another miniature painting done by following a YT tutorial by Ellen Crimi Trent
https://youtu.be/yCLAKf37wCU

I find it very cute.
@monikozi
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise