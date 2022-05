i used to do cross stitching and i've made quite a lot of projects to give as gifts, and then it proved useful when i got into selling crafts.scanning google images, i found a photo of one project i did back then and i thought i'd paint it instead. the cross stitching was easier! i omitted quite a few objects from the pattern and changed some, because it got so tedious, and i wanted to just finish it. as usual, i want to be busy but too impatient.