Photo 1767
Six years ago today...
after a 21 year engagement!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
wedding
Tunia McClure
ace
Happy Anniversary!
December 31st, 2019
eDorre Andresen
ace
Congrats!
December 31st, 2019
