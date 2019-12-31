Previous
Next
Six years ago today... by berelaxed
Photo 1767

Six years ago today...

after a 21 year engagement!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
Happy Anniversary!
December 31st, 2019  
eDorre Andresen ace
Congrats!
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise