The fog finally lifted by berelaxed
The fog finally lifted

The fog lifted by midmorning and the heat and humidity took over. It was one of the hottest days here, but there was a slight breeze. We are so much cooler than the poor folks in the UK. It's early evening now, the tide is ebbing, the seabirds are beautiful in the light over the river and Machias Bay.

It's just wonderful to be here, we shall see what tomorrow will bring.

This day came in with thick fog and humidity. The temperature rose very fast and the day was too hot. We did have a torrential rain last night that helped the gardens.

