Fianna

This darling is warming up nicely, but still needs to be in her room with us coming in often. She's still shy at first, but rolls around our legs. I can now hold her in my lap longer and longer each day.



Raven owns us and the house in less than a week, a well fostered stray, totally trusting. She lounged with us this afternoon while we watched an amazing Irish two part show on PBS. The Burren, Heart of Stone. We want to go back to Ireland!



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, cold with rain showers.



All hands enjoying our new cats