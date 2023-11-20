Thanksgiving Week for Squirrels

If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.

~W. CLEMENT STONE



It was very chilly today, I picked up some cranberries to make whole berry cranberry sauce for the feast at Sarah and David's on Thursday. I love this holiday and all the traditional food that goes with it.



I have ancestral ties to many of the Pilgrims. They were settlers who were unfortunately more like invaders than my childhood history books waxed on about them. I am still proud of these hardy folks that hold places on both sides of my family tree. My Blipfoto friend, Memories4ME and I both share Pilgrim Edward Cameron Doty in our trees. He was my 8th Great Grandfather and signer of the Mayflower Compact, an early and successful attempt at democracy. John Alden and Priscilla Mullens are in my tree, Elder William Brewster and more. They were a small band of immigrants and many married other Pilgrims, so I have ties to more and more, the deeper I get in my investigations. John Alden and Priscilla Mullens had 13 children, my Josselyn line flows from their last child, David. 35 million Americans can claim Pilgrim ancestors, most related to the Aldens.



"Pilgrims were immigrants who moved to a new home without permission of the existing society and with no intention of assimilating or adopting its language and culture. And that describes everything about an “illegal immigrant."

Jerry Hyman, Sterling





For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny.