Preparation for familytime by beverley365
86 / 365

Preparation for familytime

Long weekend celebrating Greek indépendance
Family is everything here.

Bottom right corner is a little tour bus, it’s my reminder of ‘whilst I was taking photos of the sky, half a dozen Chinese people were taking photos of me 🤣😂

Lots of bowing, smiles and giggles were had by all - lovely tourists.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
