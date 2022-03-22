Sign up
86 / 365
Preparation for familytime
Long weekend celebrating Greek indépendance
Family is everything here.
Bottom right corner is a little tour bus, it’s my reminder of ‘whilst I was taking photos of the sky, half a dozen Chinese people were taking photos of me 🤣😂
Lots of bowing, smiles and giggles were had by all - lovely tourists.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
0
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
86
photos
13
followers
14
following
23% complete
View this month »
Tags
#greekindependanceday
,
#cyprusholiday
