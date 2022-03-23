Previous
Patiently waiting by beverley365
87 / 365

Patiently waiting

For the sunshine.

Pafos harbour - the old castle behind.

This is the Andrea Helena Yacht - the most loved boat in the harbour. Although there’s no one on it today, often I see them cleaning fixing loving their boat.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
23% complete

