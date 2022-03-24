Previous
Today I met ‘Bonnie’ by beverley365
Today I met ‘Bonnie’

Lovely new neighbours moved close by early January , and then disappeared for a month ish.

Then voila they were back, I delivered warm sourdough and marmalade - to discover she had had a brain bleed the day they moved in -
She’s recovering slowly and is being well cared for by friends and her lovely boyfriend.
Both early 30’s - fairly new to Cyprus from Hungary and Russia.

I popped to see her this morning and was thrilled to see her walking about - Her new ‘bunny Bonnie’ is keeping her company.
I took lots of photos for them to share with their family at home.

To take moment to say hello can mean so much
Yao RL
So young to have brain bleed and so lucky to have you as a neighbor.
March 24th, 2022  
