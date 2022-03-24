Today I met ‘Bonnie’

Lovely new neighbours moved close by early January , and then disappeared for a month ish.



Then voila they were back, I delivered warm sourdough and marmalade - to discover she had had a brain bleed the day they moved in -

She’s recovering slowly and is being well cared for by friends and her lovely boyfriend.

Both early 30’s - fairly new to Cyprus from Hungary and Russia.



I popped to see her this morning and was thrilled to see her walking about - Her new ‘bunny Bonnie’ is keeping her company.

I took lots of photos for them to share with their family at home.



To take moment to say hello can mean so much

