124 / 365
Wild walks
Where ever I walk the flowers / weeds / herbs are blooming. Behind the mound on the left is a recent discovery - the archaeological dept are kept busy in Paphos.
I walk everyday 5/10k - more or less 🤣
It sets me up for the day and I feel energised & focused.
Although I’m busy with work and my new projects making time for ‘me’ is a priority.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
1
1
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Call me Joe
ace
Lovely capture 👌👌👌
April 29th, 2022
