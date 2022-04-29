Previous
Next
Wild walks by beverley365
124 / 365

Wild walks

Where ever I walk the flowers / weeds / herbs are blooming. Behind the mound on the left is a recent discovery - the archaeological dept are kept busy in Paphos.

I walk everyday 5/10k - more or less 🤣
It sets me up for the day and I feel energised & focused.
Although I’m busy with work and my new projects making time for ‘me’ is a priority.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Lovely capture 👌👌👌
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise