233 / 365
Nôtre Dame - Paris
I came to France to be close to my sons
Lots of emergency hugs available 🤗 with a lot of laughter, flour and sawdust 🤣😂🤣
Phenomenal number of workers / specialists working - they plan to have it finished for summer 2024 - in time for the summer olympics in Paris.
I really enjoyed walking around it reading the story boards. Taking a few photos 🎶🎵
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
