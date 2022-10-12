Previous
Nôtre Dame - Paris by beverley365
233 / 365

Nôtre Dame - Paris

I came to France to be close to my sons
Lots of emergency hugs available 🤗 with a lot of laughter, flour and sawdust 🤣😂🤣

Phenomenal number of workers / specialists working - they plan to have it finished for summer 2024 - in time for the summer olympics in Paris.

I really enjoyed walking around it reading the story boards. Taking a few photos 🎶🎵
