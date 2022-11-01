Previous
Hello November by beverley365
255 / 365

Hello November

Autumn warm drinks
Cozy knits & falling leaves.

Delicious coffee tasting this morning.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
69% complete

