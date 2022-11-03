Previous
Next
Possibly the most romantic poetic chocolate ever… by beverley365
257 / 365

Possibly the most romantic poetic chocolate ever…

Oh boy the flavour is stunning - ho wood with a citrus hue & a twist of floral jasmine.

Each book of chocolate comes with a dreamy poem.

On the front is - Bird of Happiness, land in my hand. Illustration by Audubon
( a fascinating read )

My sons girlfriend came for dinner & a Lindy hop lesson. Lucky me to be there. Delicious
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise