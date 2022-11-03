Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
257 / 365
Possibly the most romantic poetic chocolate ever…
Oh boy the flavour is stunning - ho wood with a citrus hue & a twist of floral jasmine.
Each book of chocolate comes with a dreamy poem.
On the front is - Bird of Happiness, land in my hand. Illustration by Audubon
( a fascinating read )
My sons girlfriend came for dinner & a Lindy hop lesson. Lucky me to be there. Delicious
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
257
photos
20
followers
26
following
70% complete
View this month »
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
3rd November 2022 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close