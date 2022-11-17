Previous
The Place by beverley365
276 / 365

The Place

The place for Cypriot local products and produce.

The old town is oozing character and exuberance, a hop skip and a jump from where I live.
No where’s very far….
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
