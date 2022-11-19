Previous
Pick meeeee by beverley365
278 / 365

Pick meeeee

Tomorrow’s scooby snack yum 😋

A small tall tree grown from a neighbours pip!
It’s taken 4 yrs to have a crop of 5 beautiful small red apples.

I’m going to plant the pips and keep the family growing.
19th November 2022

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.




