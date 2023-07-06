Previous
Rose croissant with fresh fig & a spot of caramel by beverley365
Photo 455

Rose croissant with fresh fig & a spot of caramel

My son is playing with new ideas at thé boulangerie

Customers and staff were happy.
Beverley

Jessica Eby
They certainly look lovely!
July 13th, 2023  
