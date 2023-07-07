Previous
Hot dusty days… by beverley365
Hot dusty days…

My parents planted two small yucca plants in the garden Oooo around 1998…. they are now taller than the house, giving great shade, a home for the birds nesting and oh boy the bees love the flowers.
I love them 🤩
