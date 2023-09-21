Previous
Sometimes stillness is the best movement by beverley365
Photo 537

Sometimes stillness is the best movement

I spy with my little eye…
I see you…
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie ace
Beautiful colors!
September 21st, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise