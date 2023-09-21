Sign up
Previous
Photo 537
Sometimes stillness is the best movement
I spy with my little eye…
I see you…
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
611
photos
40
followers
54
following
147% complete
View this month »
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
21st September 2023 9:12am
Julie
ace
Beautiful colors!
September 21st, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture
September 21st, 2023
