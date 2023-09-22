Sign up
Previous
Photo 538
Looking up - feeling fabulous
Palm trees are super famous for their tall beauty and their delicious yet nutritious fruit.
Always makes me think of holiday times
They hold a special place in many cultures and religions and have been around since ancient times.
22nd September 2023
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
612
photos
41
followers
54
following
147% complete
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
22nd September 2023 5:01pm
