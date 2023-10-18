Previous
And just like that 'a walker appeared' yippee by beverley365
Photo 564

And just like that ‘a walker appeared’ yippee

I was thrilled when he turned to look at the camera or my orange hat 🤣😂 there was no one else on the beach
He was walking so fast I only managed a few shots - this one speaks to me
18th October 2023

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
154% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture
October 18th, 2023  
