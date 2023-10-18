Sign up
Previous
Photo 564
And just like that ‘a walker appeared’ yippee
I was thrilled when he turned to look at the camera or my orange hat 🤣😂 there was no one else on the beach
He was walking so fast I only managed a few shots - this one speaks to me
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
3
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
638
photos
48
followers
68
following
154% complete
View this month »
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
18th October 2023 9:14am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture
October 18th, 2023
