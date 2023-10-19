Previous
I love this View - I love surprise of people popping up in photo. by beverley365
I love this View - I love surprise of people popping up in photo.

I love when people ‘photo bomb’ such fun, it’s either great or not.

Life is a balance of holding on and letting go.
Rumi
Beverley

Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
October 19th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture
October 19th, 2023  
