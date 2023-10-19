Sign up
Photo 565
I love this View - I love surprise of people popping up in photo.
I love when people ‘photo bomb’ such fun, it’s either great or not.
Life is a balance of holding on and letting go.
Rumi
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
639
photos
48
followers
68
following
154% complete
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
19th October 2023 12:30pm
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot!
October 19th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
October 19th, 2023
