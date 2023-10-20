Previous
Peek a boo by beverley365
Peek a boo

Having taken dozens of photos I was done
a few seconds before I put my lense cap on this lovely vision appeared! Sooo meant to be

She was a drinks rep and in a hurry, but happy to see her photo which I forwarded.

Sometimes things are just meant to be.
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details

Gillian Brown
Great capture.
October 20th, 2023  
