Shades of blue - The sound of the sea helps to relax by beverley365
Shades of blue - The sound of the sea helps to relax

It is a fact that the sea is a pleasure for all the senses and that feeling of happiness and freedom after the first dip... or that moment of reconnection with oneself when observing the relaxing waves of the sea...

The sea water and sea breeze have sooo many health benefits
For people with respiratory problems, such as cough or asthma, water and the sea breeze helps them to breathe easier. The iodine in the water carried by the sea breeze is a natural medicine for our respiratory system. It helps the body to eliminate toxins and other elements that attack the lungs.
Sea water is also a tonic for thyroid issues.
Neil ace
Beautiful blue sea.....
November 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, love the boat coming into the frame. wonderful clear water and blues too.
November 3rd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
November 3rd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful water and scene
November 3rd, 2023  
