‘Walk as if your late’

No alarm it’s the weekend! Yippee



It fills me with joy to ‘be slow - no hurry - just go with the flow’



It’s a beautiful coast walk to ‘sandy bay - the surfing bay’. Usually filled with young people on their boards… back and forth sloshing around in the sea. I love absorbing the energy.

However today - the sea was flat calm

Not a surfer in sight?

I enjoyed taking loads of photos and headed back to the car park at a fast pace.