Photo 582
With every drop of water you drink, every breath you take, you’re connected to the sea. No matter where on earth you live - my favourite inspiration Sylvia Earle
I came across these words a few days ago and it really made stop - and think
‘There must be something strangely Sacred in salt. It is in our tears and in the sea’
Khalil Gibran
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
658
photos
51
followers
72
following
159% complete
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with beautiful blues.
November 5th, 2023
