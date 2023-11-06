The Mavromata or Chinaberry Tree

The abundant yellow berries are toxic to humans but not birds, although birds are said to become drunk or 'high' after consuming quantities of them. Apparently Egyptian fruit bats love the fruits too.

I came across the most interesting article:

The plant contains a number of narcotic properties… It has been used for centuries in Asia to treat leprosy, scrofula, gonorrhoea, malaria, burns, tropical ulcers, internal and external parasites and haemorrhoids. It is antibacterial, antimicrobial and insecticide. The twigs were chewed to strengthen teeth and gums and the seed oil rubbed into the scalp to kill head lice and stimulate hair growth.

I have certainly learnt something today. 🤪

