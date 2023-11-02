Previous
Beautiful morning light dancing on the sea. by beverley365
Photo 579

Beautiful morning light dancing on the sea.

“The heart of man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths, it has its pearls too.” – Vincent van Gogh

2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
November 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
inviting :)
November 2nd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
November 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
That looks so inviting, hope you had a lovely swim.
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise