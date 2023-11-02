Sign up
Previous
Photo 579
Beautiful morning light dancing on the sea.
“The heart of man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths, it has its pearls too.” – Vincent van Gogh
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
5
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
654
photos
50
followers
72
following
158% complete
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
573
75
574
575
576
577
578
579
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
2nd November 2023 10:19am
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
November 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
inviting :)
November 2nd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
November 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
November 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
That looks so inviting, hope you had a lovely swim.
November 2nd, 2023
