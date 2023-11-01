Previous
History of bougainvillea flowers by beverley365
History of bougainvillea flowers

They were first found there in 1768 by Philibert Commerçon, a French explorer and naturalist. Commerçon named the flowers after his good friend Louis-Antoine de Bougainville, the French admiral with whom Commerçon sailed around the world from 1766 to 1769.
Very interesting 🤨
Bougainvillea is a tropical vining shrub that comes in a wide array of bright and fanciful colors. The "flowers" are actually modified leaves, called bracts, that are long-lasting and bright. The colorful bracts outshine the plant's true (but tiny) flower.
My garden is bursting with colour, and desperate for it big trim! Funny thing - the more you truly the faster it flowers and grows… and grows..
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and a great narrative. I love the little white flowers in the centres. I only have a white one and my garden is pretty colourless ;-)
November 1st, 2023  
