History of bougainvillea flowers

They were first found there in 1768 by Philibert Commerçon, a French explorer and naturalist. Commerçon named the flowers after his good friend Louis-Antoine de Bougainville, the French admiral with whom Commerçon sailed around the world from 1766 to 1769.

Very interesting 🤨

Bougainvillea is a tropical vining shrub that comes in a wide array of bright and fanciful colors. The "flowers" are actually modified leaves, called bracts, that are long-lasting and bright. The colorful bracts outshine the plant's true (but tiny) flower.

My garden is bursting with colour, and desperate for it big trim! Funny thing - the more you truly the faster it flowers and grows… and grows..