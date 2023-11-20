Sign up
Previous
Photo 597
Spit spot harbour all boat are carefully tied, there’s a gentle swell but very calm.
A little me time at the harbour - because I’m patiently waiting for a freinds friend who’s late, so I’m enjoying people watching, chatting to the waiters and taking a photos.
A little time to ‘enjoy the moments of peace’. Beautiful to simply be.
I have a busy focused afternoon, and can’t wait to ft my sons with updates later…
Oooo positivity and exciting plans are coming into fruition.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
683
photos
58
followers
78
following
163% complete
View this month »
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
83
594
84
595
85
596
86
597
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
20th November 2023 12:11pm
time
,
take
,
to
,
be
,
be.
,
simply
,
breathe.
,
calm.
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
November 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 20th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely light and calm capture
November 20th, 2023
