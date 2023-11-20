Previous
Spit spot harbour all boat are carefully tied, there’s a gentle swell but very calm. by beverley365
Spit spot harbour all boat are carefully tied, there’s a gentle swell but very calm.

A little me time at the harbour - because I’m patiently waiting for a freinds friend who’s late, so I’m enjoying people watching, chatting to the waiters and taking a photos.

A little time to ‘enjoy the moments of peace’. Beautiful to simply be.

I have a busy focused afternoon, and can’t wait to ft my sons with updates later…
Oooo positivity and exciting plans are coming into fruition.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
November 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 20th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely light and calm capture
November 20th, 2023  
