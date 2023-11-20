Spit spot harbour all boat are carefully tied, there’s a gentle swell but very calm.

A little me time at the harbour - because I’m patiently waiting for a freinds friend who’s late, so I’m enjoying people watching, chatting to the waiters and taking a photos.



A little time to ‘enjoy the moments of peace’. Beautiful to simply be.



I have a busy focused afternoon, and can’t wait to ft my sons with updates later…

Oooo positivity and exciting plans are coming into fruition.

