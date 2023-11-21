Previous
Sitting under a tree might be the loveliest way to day dream. by beverley365
Sometimes we simply don’t appreciate the simple necessities of life, today was another day with no electricity, I’m shrugging my shoulders as I write this & rolling my eyes.
So, I went to the beach, drank a few sketto’s, had hysterics laughing at Rico’s the owner trying to catch his loose goat on the beach, then raced into the sea in double quick time before I changed my mind. Super refreshing!

Went home to shower and pick up ‘dot’ my faithful friend - my camera.

I’m feeling deeply grateful that 15 mins ago the electric came on… whew
So I’m able to discover todays 365 - it makes me feel both joyful and comforted.


Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Ian George ace
Sitting under that tree looks like heaven. Love the sun shining on the sea. Wonderful shot.
November 21st, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely light
November 21st, 2023  
