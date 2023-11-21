Sitting under a tree might be the loveliest way to day dream.

Sometimes we simply don’t appreciate the simple necessities of life, today was another day with no electricity, I’m shrugging my shoulders as I write this & rolling my eyes.

So, I went to the beach, drank a few sketto’s, had hysterics laughing at Rico’s the owner trying to catch his loose goat on the beach, then raced into the sea in double quick time before I changed my mind. Super refreshing!



Went home to shower and pick up ‘dot’ my faithful friend - my camera.



I’m feeling deeply grateful that 15 mins ago the electric came on… whew

So I’m able to discover todays 365 - it makes me feel both joyful and comforted.





