“I’d love to have the whole place swimming in roses.” – James Joyce, Ulysses

No matter how busy I am, how much I’ve got on

I alway ‘stop and smell the roses’.

This rose bush out shines the rest with its glorious fragrance.



My garden was lovingly planted in 1995 by my parents and I’ve loved looking after it.



I woke to hopefully good news regarding the current hostage situation.



I follow a French photographer who ends his posts with ‘ wishing people around the world love & peace’ I’m borrowing these words… I’m feeling hopeful.