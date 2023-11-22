Sign up
Previous
Photo 599
“I’d love to have the whole place swimming in roses.” – James Joyce, Ulysses
No matter how busy I am, how much I’ve got on
I alway ‘stop and smell the roses’.
This rose bush out shines the rest with its glorious fragrance.
My garden was lovingly planted in 1995 by my parents and I’ve loved looking after it.
I woke to hopefully good news regarding the current hostage situation.
I follow a French photographer who ends his posts with ‘ wishing people around the world love & peace’ I’m borrowing these words… I’m feeling hopeful.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty, such a gorgeous colour 🤗
November 22nd, 2023
