"The Ocean is full of untamed magic." by beverley365
Photo 600

"The Ocean is full of untamed magic."

How nice to see some footprints before me prob our lovely fisherman who on.y ever takes 1 fish for lunch, this enchanting little bay is the perfect spot for a picnic, this morning it was ‘me and my flask of coffee.’

It’s a steep rocky climb down however sooo rewarding, to swim, sit and dry off before the work day begins.
I’m feeling very thankful this morning.
So I share this photograph on thanksgiving Day, with gratitude, wishing people around the world a day filled with positivity, Love, tenderness, Peace, kindness and Joy.

23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
November 23rd, 2023  
