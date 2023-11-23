"The Ocean is full of untamed magic."

How nice to see some footprints before me prob our lovely fisherman who on.y ever takes 1 fish for lunch, this enchanting little bay is the perfect spot for a picnic, this morning it was ‘me and my flask of coffee.’



It’s a steep rocky climb down however sooo rewarding, to swim, sit and dry off before the work day begins.

I’m feeling very thankful this morning.

So I share this photograph on thanksgiving Day, with gratitude, wishing people around the world a day filled with positivity, Love, tenderness, Peace, kindness and Joy.



