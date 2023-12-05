Previous
Gentle ripples kissing the flax- gold sand by beverley365
Photo 612

Gentle ripples kissing the flax- gold sand

True colours
have feelings of calm and peace listening to the ebb and flow of waves and the gentle swell of the sea, it soothes and relaxes my brain and very being.

My excitement to turn the tap on and have water was super super exciting this morning, when I returned from swimming on Saturday 9am
No water! Not even a little drop…
3 days without water makes you sooo grateful when you do!
The entire village was affected you can imagine how frustrated people were. As Socrates would say ‘this is life’. It was no hardship.




5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Beautiful...fav
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise