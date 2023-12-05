Gentle ripples kissing the flax- gold sand

True colours

have feelings of calm and peace listening to the ebb and flow of waves and the gentle swell of the sea, it soothes and relaxes my brain and very being.



My excitement to turn the tap on and have water was super super exciting this morning, when I returned from swimming on Saturday 9am

No water! Not even a little drop…

3 days without water makes you sooo grateful when you do!

The entire village was affected you can imagine how frustrated people were. As Socrates would say ‘this is life’. It was no hardship.









