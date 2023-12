Brioche Oooo I loooove it to pieces

The origin of the Brioche bread appears as a word in a 1404 book.



The Brioche appeared in the Middle Ages in Normandy (North-West of France) and would be a derivative of a tighter bread made until then. Among the cities formerly very famous for the quality of their brioches are Gisors and Gournay, probably because of the excellence of the butter in this region (Normandy).