Oooo Brioche delights - by beverley365
Photo 628

Oooo Brioche delights -

As you know pronounced, Bree-osh, soft, lightly sweet treat is where bread meets pastry and is transformed into something truly extra-special.
Breakfast lunch or dinner… Ooo anytime

Brioche . . . Just saying the word conjures up visions of sitting in a Parisian café, leisurely drinking fragrant coffee and devouring this light, buttery taste. I love it…


21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Maggiemae ace
I love brioche but this looks like shortbread, another sweet treat for Xmas!
December 21st, 2023  
