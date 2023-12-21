Sign up
Previous
Photo 628
Oooo Brioche delights -
As you know pronounced, Bree-osh, soft, lightly sweet treat is where bread meets pastry and is transformed into something truly extra-special.
Breakfast lunch or dinner… Ooo anytime
Brioche . . . Just saying the word conjures up visions of sitting in a Parisian café, leisurely drinking fragrant coffee and devouring this light, buttery taste. I love it…
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Maggiemae
ace
I love brioche but this looks like shortbread, another sweet treat for Xmas!
December 21st, 2023
