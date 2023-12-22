Oooo Christians cinnamon buns

While they look small trust me when cooked they are huge - they have the most delicious gooey soft tender dough topped with a sticky glaze. Oh my gosh soooo good.



Interesting to discover the history-

Roman spice traders introduced the Sri Lankan cinnamon spice to Europe. The spice later began to be used in swedish pastries, with the modern kanelbulle ( ''cinnamon bun'')



So post World War I, wealth levels were up and people could afford luxurious ingredients such as cinnamon, but it was only later, during the 1950s that the bun truly became a beloved Swedish staple.



I only eat them when I’m here… just to good to say no 😋