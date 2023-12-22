Previous
Oooo Christians cinnamon buns by beverley365
Photo 629

Oooo Christians cinnamon buns

While they look small trust me when cooked they are huge - they have the most delicious gooey soft tender dough topped with a sticky glaze. Oh my gosh soooo good.

Interesting to discover the history-
Roman spice traders introduced the Sri Lankan cinnamon spice to Europe. The spice later began to be used in swedish pastries, with the modern kanelbulle ( ''cinnamon bun'')

So post World War I, wealth levels were up and people could afford luxurious ingredients such as cinnamon, but it was only later, during the 1950s that the bun truly became a beloved Swedish staple.

I only eat them when I’m here… just to good to say no 😋
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
YUMMY my kind of food
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise