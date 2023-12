‘A Lego Cathédrale Notre-Dame’ Paris

Wow? How interest…

The Lego Group began in the workshop of Ole Kirk Christiansen (1891–1958), a carpenter from Billund, Denmark, who began making wooden toys in 1932.

In 1934, his company came to be called "Lego", derived from the Danish phrase leg godt [lɑjˀ ˈkʌt], which means "play well".



From Oooo the age of 3/4yrs my son played and discovered ‘play time’. My second son came along and Lego / mechano / knex were the favorites… oh sooo much fun.