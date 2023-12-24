Previous
And just like that … it’s the day before Christmas by beverley365
And just like that … it’s the day before Christmas

A flashback to my early years…work life and falling in love.
Oooo my gosh feels like a previous life.
I feel grateful to still have contact with close friends from 40 years ago - we had sooo much fun, a youth filled with a constant buzz of excitement, hard work and challenges.

I received this image yesterday it filled me with tears of happiness and joy.

I wish you all a beautiful new day, happy Christmas eve.

A Poem by Rumi - A gift to bring you

"You have no idea how hard I've looked for a gift to bring You.
Nothing seemed right. What's the point of bring gold to the gold mine, or water to the ocean. Everything I came up with was like taking spices to the Orient.
It’s no good giving my heart and my soul because you already have these.
So I’ve bought you a mirror, look at yourself and remember me.
Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image and a lovely narrative and poem. Have a wonderful Christmas!
December 24th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
What an interesting poem.
December 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Merry Christmas Eve !
December 24th, 2023  
