And just like that … it’s the day before Christmas

A flashback to my early years…work life and falling in love.

Oooo my gosh feels like a previous life.

I feel grateful to still have contact with close friends from 40 years ago - we had sooo much fun, a youth filled with a constant buzz of excitement, hard work and challenges.



I received this image yesterday it filled me with tears of happiness and joy.



I wish you all a beautiful new day, happy Christmas eve.



A Poem by Rumi - A gift to bring you



"You have no idea how hard I've looked for a gift to bring You.

Nothing seemed right. What's the point of bring gold to the gold mine, or water to the ocean. Everything I came up with was like taking spices to the Orient.

It’s no good giving my heart and my soul because you already have these.

So I’ve bought you a mirror, look at yourself and remember me.