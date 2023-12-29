Previous
Always early! Waiting for my son to finish at the bakery. Thought i’d have a peep at the Champs-Élysées (Avenue des Champs-Élysées) by beverley365
Photo 636

Always early! Waiting for my son to finish at the bakery. Thought i’d have a peep at the Champs-Élysées (Avenue des Champs-Élysées)

What Does the Chanel Logo Represent?

The Chanel logo was designed by Coco Chanel in 1925.

It’s composed of two bold interlaced “C”s that mirror each other.

The simple, strong shapes of the letters evoke the authoritative elegance of simplicity based on Coco’s philosophy of “less is more.”

The logo is black – a signature color with significant meaning for the house.

During her time, black was commonly reserved only for mourning and religious vestments. The color was considered inappropriate for social or fashion purposes.

Then along came Madame’s introduction of the ‘Little Black Dress’ that changed everything. She single-handedly revolutionized the concept of black as the ultimate fashion color, forever associating the color to the brand.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
December 29th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture and info
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise