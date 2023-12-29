Always early! Waiting for my son to finish at the bakery. Thought i’d have a peep at the Champs-Élysées (Avenue des Champs-Élysées)

What Does the Chanel Logo Represent?



The Chanel logo was designed by Coco Chanel in 1925.



It’s composed of two bold interlaced “C”s that mirror each other.



The simple, strong shapes of the letters evoke the authoritative elegance of simplicity based on Coco’s philosophy of “less is more.”



The logo is black – a signature color with significant meaning for the house.



During her time, black was commonly reserved only for mourning and religious vestments. The color was considered inappropriate for social or fashion purposes.



Then along came Madame’s introduction of the ‘Little Black Dress’ that changed everything. She single-handedly revolutionized the concept of black as the ultimate fashion color, forever associating the color to the brand.

