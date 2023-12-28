Previous
happiness shared is happiness doubled by beverley365
happiness shared is happiness doubled

Oooo wonderful wonderful Christmas time with my sons and beautiful girlfriends.
I’m feeling very happy, loved and hugged.
However the most important feeling is the feeling of being needed.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
173% complete

Dione Giorgio
A very happy image of your sons'girfriends. They seem to get along very well together. So lovely to have them visiting at this time of the year.
December 28th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely images - I agree with you 🤗
December 28th, 2023  
