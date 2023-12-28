Sign up
Previous
Photo 635
happiness shared is happiness doubled
Oooo wonderful wonderful Christmas time with my sons and beautiful girlfriends.
I’m feeling very happy, loved and hugged.
However the most important feeling is the feeling of being needed.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
752
photos
64
followers
88
following
173% complete
View this month »
Tags
happiness.
,
joy.
Dione Giorgio
A very happy image of your sons'girfriends. They seem to get along very well together. So lovely to have them visiting at this time of the year.
December 28th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely images - I agree with you 🤗
December 28th, 2023
