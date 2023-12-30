Previous
Meet me at No:12 Rue Jean Goujon at 3.30 pm by beverley365
Photo 637

Meet me at No:12 Rue Jean Goujon at 3.30 pm

And I did!
Oooo la la

To be continued …
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise