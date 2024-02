Organic soap making…

A cold process, with a moisturising Glycerine produced naturally, fragranced with a light Patchouli essential oil.

Whilst it’s time consuming and makes quite a mess the results are wonderful.

Good job I like washing up! 🤣😂



The soap mixture in the above mould will be ready in 3/4 days this is my favourite

‘fleur d’oranger’ - a beautiful orange blossom.