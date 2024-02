There is always a story…

In the square next to the bakery this beautiful bandstand commands attention.



Sunny days it’s full of children having picnic lunches, in the evenings filled with local musicians.



These were erected in a variety of epochs, Parisian kiosques, or bandstands, are a common sight in many of the capitals’ parks and gardens. This year the City of Paris has launched the renovation of 34 of them.



I spent my early youth playing in bandstands and Parks in the summers Ooo seems forever ago.