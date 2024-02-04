This little garden has become a favourite spot to be…

The most delicious feta cheese sandwich & custard tart ‘tarte á la crème… super yummy shared with lots of hugs.



I’m loving spending ‘time’ with my sons no matter what we’re doing.

Time is free, but it’s priceless

Time is the one thing that even the richest man can’t own. It’s absolutely free.



It’s Sunday and for me a day of cooking, laughing and being.

My February is a focus in exercise, sleep & nutrition!

Nothing too serious just an awareness and lifestyle.



