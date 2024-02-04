Previous
This little garden has become a favourite spot to be…

The most delicious feta cheese sandwich & custard tart ‘tarte á la crème… super yummy shared with lots of hugs.

I’m loving spending ‘time’ with my sons no matter what we’re doing.
Time is free, but it’s priceless
Time is the one thing that even the richest man can’t own. It’s absolutely free.

It’s Sunday and for me a day of cooking, laughing and being.
My February is a focus in exercise, sleep & nutrition!
Nothing too serious just an awareness and lifestyle.

Wylie ace
lovely, you are having a lovely time with them.
February 4th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. I lie your narrative. Nowadays it is hard to find some time to stop and relax.
February 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
That looks and sounds delicious! Lucky you, I miss being able to spend time with my children and grandchildren.
February 4th, 2024  
