Previous
Super busy day… so great to learn newness by beverley365
Photo 676

Super busy day… so great to learn newness

I had an exhaustingly long & wonderful day today, I’m loving making the breads and prepping the pastries, doing whatever! I love it all.
Boy have I learnt a lot too, Christian is a great teacher.
We have sooo much fun.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise