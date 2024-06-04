I’m Inspired by nature…

Beautiful sunshine early morning I was out in a flash.



The edges of the feeder pool is bursting with life… such beautiful colours appearing, to sit and breathe in the oxygen is wonderful.



This is a 5 min hop skip & a jump, the natural pool will be open soon, this has brought the community together, also a happy friendly vibe.



The best things in life are free…



Beautiful for the children and safe with lifeguards present.