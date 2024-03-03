Sign up
Previous
Photo 703
Napping in the morning sunshine
until someone passes then in a flash
Olive is at the gate.
Gentle cuddly and part of the family.
Loved so much ‘it’s a dogs life’.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
883
photos
74
followers
82
following
192% complete
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
699
178
700
179
701
180
702
703
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
29th February 2024 10:59am
Babs
ace
So sweet she looks as though she is trying to hide
March 3rd, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Adorable!
March 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a lovely composition and sweet capture of Olive.
March 3rd, 2024
