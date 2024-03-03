Previous
Napping in the morning sunshine by beverley365
Napping in the morning sunshine

until someone passes then in a flash
Olive is at the gate.

Gentle cuddly and part of the family.
Loved so much ‘it’s a dogs life’.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs ace
So sweet she looks as though she is trying to hide
March 3rd, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Adorable!
March 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely composition and sweet capture of Olive.
March 3rd, 2024  
