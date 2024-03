The red children’s market Paris

Why such a name? Of course I had to find out…



1615 - It refers to the nearby "Hospice des Enfants-Rouges" where orphans were clothed in red (the colour of charity)



Established in 1615 under the reign of Louis XIII, Le Marché des Enfants Rouges (literally the Market of the Red Children) is the oldest covered market in Paris and features food from all four corners of the world.



I bought bio veggies and flowers… walked around eating a fresh hot cross bun listening to a distant tenor Sax playing jazz… All before my Lessons. Such fun